When Manchester United hosts Everton FC on Saturday it’ll be a classic example of the different battles within the table that makes the league so exciting and interesting.

Both sides are long out of the running for title contention, but they still have a ton to play for here. United currently hold a Champions League qualification slot, but they are just barely in, at fourth place, three points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United vs Everton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Apr 8, 1230 pm, Old Trafford

Google Result Probability: Man United 64%, Draw 21%, Everton FC 15%

PL Form, Standing: United 53 pts, 4th, WLDLW Everton FC 27 pts, 16th, DDWDL

Everton meanwhile are only out of the drop zone on goal difference- they actually have the same point total as two of three teams currently in relegation standing.

So there is a whole lot on the line right now. Let’s take a look at what might be a winning hand for United manager Erik ten Hag here. This match comes too soon for Christian Eriksen to start here. But he will likely feature off the bench, and when he does play a handful of minutes, it will be a beautiful site.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Sabitzer, McTominay; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

