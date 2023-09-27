Was last night the proverbial “get right” game for Manchester United, as they routed Crystal Palace 3-0 in the League Cup’s third round? Or is it all a mirage, or a false dawn? After all, it was “only” the EFL Cup competition, and United should have been convincing anyway, given that they are the holders of this trophy.

I guess we’ll learn more come Saturday, when these two sides rematch, at the same place, but in a different format, as this is a league fixture.

Crystal Palace at Manchester United FYIs

Kick Off: Sat Sept 30, 2023, 3pm UK, Old Trafford

United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

United welcomed back four senior team players, three of them regular starters, from the injured list last night.

Having them back in the mix conveyed how this team is a lot better than their early season results suggest. This team will be much better than their current place in the table implies, once they get more guys healthy.

Alejandro Garnacho, one of three goal-scorers for the side yesterday, was previously dropped because his early season form wasn’t up to standard, said manager Erik ten Hag. Garnacho took this public criticism like the highly paid professional that he is, unlike Jadon Sancho, of course. But you already know all about that.

We predict that Garnacho has earned the right to maintain his first team role. Especially so with both Sancho and Antony out of the picture for the foreseeable future. We also project defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat continuing on in the left back slot, while that position remains in injury crisis. He was an astute deadline day signing.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Crystal Palace

Andre Onana; Sofyan Amrabat; Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Mason Mount; Alejandro Garnacho; Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund.

