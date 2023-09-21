Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was without the services of 12 senior players in the loss to Bayern Munich last night, and it forced him to name three goalkeepers to the bench, in order to fill out his squad list for the match. His No.1 GK, Andre Onana took full ownership of the defeat.

“We started very well and after my mistake we lost control of the game,” Onana said after the match.

Burnley FC vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Sept. 23, 8pm, Turf Moor, Burnley, UK

United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Manchester United 13th, 6 pts, LLWLW Burnley FC 19th, 1 pt, DLLL

Google Result Probability: Manchester United 55% Draw 23% Burnley FC 22%

“It’s a difficult situation for me, I let the team down. It’s because of me we didn’t win this game. We have to move on, it’s the life of the goalkeeper. They hadn’t created any chances, their first shot on target I made the mistake and the team went down.

He is right, he’s off to a very rough start at United, especially given how a.) he was replacing a club legend in David de Gea and b.) United paid close to 50 million for him. But you have to love that he takes accountability like this and doesn’t shift blame.

It is not all his fault, and he’s over-exaggerating his role in the team’s demise, but again, good of him to take responsibility.

Onana continued: “We fought until the end but I have to recognize that we didn’t win because of me. I still have a lot to prove [to the fans]. My start hasn’t been so good, not how I wanted. It’s difficult.”

It was an opportunity to bounce back and yeah, it’s tough, a tough time and we have to be together and learn from our mistakes.

He won’t be dropped for the league fixture on Saturday, at Burnley FC. So now comes the time to look at who will be joining him in the United first team this weekend.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Burnley FC

Andre Onana; Sergio Reguilon; Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Scott McTominay; Alejandro Garnacho; Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories