Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Brighton

This midweek sees a substantial slate of Premier League action, much of which are reverse fixtures from season opening weekend. Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion is one such fixture, with the Gulls having won in a runaway rout during the curtain-raiser.

That result was an early indicator of the pleasantly surprising season that Brighton were destined for. The Seagulls are just four points off the pace for fifth place, but they have two games in hand on the team they’re chasing, Liverpool. They are just two points behind sixth place Tottenham, but they also have three games in hand on Spurs.

Manchester United vs Brighton FYIs

Kick: Thurs May 4, 8pm, AMEX Stadium

United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Standing: United 4th, 63 pts Brighton 8th 52 pts

PL Form: United WDWWW Brighton WLWLW

Result Probability: United win 27% Draw 25% Brighton win 48%

In other words, their prospects for reaching Europa League qualification are quite good. Thursday night also marks a rematch of the FA Cup semifinal showdown from two weekends ago. United won that marathon, after 120 goalless minutes, on penalty kicks, 7-6.

So the series between these two sides this season has been interesting to say the least.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Brighton

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Eriksen, Casemiro, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Rashford

Prediction: Man United 2, Brighton & Hove Albion 1

The Red Devils will get revenge for the opening day blowout fixture

