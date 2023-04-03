Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a great disciplinarian, so we don’t really believe that he is at fault for yesterday’s disaster at Newcastle United. There have been a handful of times that the team just hasn’t shown up at all to play this season, and Sunday was another prime example.

We think the issue is less with Ten Hag and more with the fact that he inherited a big mess from Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it’s just going to take some time to clean it all up.

Manchester United vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kick off: 8pm local, Wednesday April 5, Old Trafford

PL Form, Standing: United LDLWW 4th, 50 pts Brentford DDWLW 7th, 43 pts

Google Result Probability: United win 59% Draw 22% Brentford 19%

Look no further than the Cristiano Ronaldo situation- Ten Hag maintained a hard line, showed discipline, and CR7 left. The departure of Ronaldo was addition by subtraction for United, as this year’s team has better chemistry and spirit than last year’s side.

Hosting Brentford FC in midweek, United will be looking to avenge the reverse fixture, back in week two, which was a total disaster.

Given all the jokes being made at the time about United potentially being relegated, motivation shouldn’t be an issue here.

Ten Hag will start the players who really want to give it their all. It is too bad Casemiro is still suspended, as his leadership is badly needed right now.

Maybe we’ll see a little squad rotation too while we’re at it.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford FC

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Sabitzer, McTominay; Martial, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

