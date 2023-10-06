I wish I could tell you, Manchester United fans, that rock bottom has been reached. However, as a game with equally struggling Brentford FC approaches this weekend, it is hard to not envision the floor falling dropping out once more.

There seems to be no bedrock for United, who will be staging their fourth straight contest at home, a span that has covered the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and EFL Cup.

Manchester United vs Brentford FC FYIs

Kick: Sat, Oct 7, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: None, for Brentford, who have only two wins across all competitions this season and zero since August.

The only good news for United is that they are playing a side that is currently having an even worse run of form than they are. The Bees have just one win in their last seven, and they didn’t penalties to get there. Also, it came against Newport County, a League Two (fourth tier of English football) side.

So a win is there for the taking, obviously, if Ten Hag can figure out how to lead his team and inspire them to get their act right. We included Christian Eriksen in the starting lineup to face his former team. In place of Mason Mount, who has largely underwhelmed thus far.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford FC

Andre Onana; Sofyan Amrabat; Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Christian Erisken; Alejandro Garnacho; Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

