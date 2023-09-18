Most people who are heading to Munich right now are doing so for Oktoberfest, but Manchester United are going on business. Make no mistake about it though, they have played most of this season so badly, they resembled someone who is somehow drunk and hungover at the same time. O zapft is!

But not the state you want to be in when a road fixture at Bayern Munich, one of the world’s biggest and best clubs, is on the docket. Can Erik ten Hag, despite all these injuries, find a way to keep pace with Thomas Tuchel and his guys? Tune in…

Manchester United at Bayern Munich FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. Sept. 20, 8 pm, Allianz Arena, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group B

Team News: Bayern Munich Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Bayern Munich Manchester United

Fun Fact: none, not right now, if you’re a Manchester United fan.

Google Result Probability: Bayern Munich 62% Draw 20% Manchester United 18%

A Somber Moment

Time to be more serious for a bit. As Manchester United will be visiting Munich, it is probable that they will again visit the memorial for Munich Air Disaster, as they have in passed trips. #FlowersForManchester The Busby Babes #WillNeverDie More on this here and here. Now, on to the starting lineup prediction…

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Bayern Munich

Andre Onana; Sergio Reguilon; Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount; Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund.

