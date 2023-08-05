Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Athletic Bilbao

Having defeated RC Lens earlier today, 3-1, in a friendly staged at Old Trafford, Manchester United will do some squad rotation tomorrow when they take on Athletic Bilbao. United will be in the capital of Ireland, Dublin, for this exhibition match staged on the shore of the River Liffey at Aviva Stadium.

So “may cannons roar and rifles peel, we’ll chant a soldier’s song” for this one.

Club Friendly FYIs

Manchester United vs Athletic Club

Kickoff: Sunday Aug. 6, 4pm BST, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

United Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Watch: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Before we get to predicting the first team for this match, we have to look at this quote from the new No.1 Andre Onana. “I’m responsible for everything. I’m the big man at the back so I take all the critics and all the pressure for me,” he said to the club’s in house web video channel.

Most United supporters will look at that quote and say “my goalkeeper.”

Indeed, my goalkeeper.

He’ll take a rest for this one as will the rest of the starters, except maybe at right back, where we’ll see Aaron Wan-Bissaka come in for Diogo Dalot. Unless we have it wrong and Dalot is the RB1? And AWB is RB2? This will be a first team filed with youngsters and reserves. This won’t resemble the team that will start against Wolves on Aug 14. No, not at all.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs RC Lens (Club Friendly)

Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Fernandez; Van de Beek, Hannibal; Pellistri, Eriksen, Forson, Sancho

