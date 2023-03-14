Manchester United are most likely moving on to the Europa League quarterfinals, so on Thursday night, manager Erik ten Hag doesn’t truly have to focus on playing to win.

Up 4-1 on Real Betis, on aggregate, the Dutchman can rotate his side, and honestly, he really should when you consider the possibility of playing up to 65 matches in 2022-23 is possible. Should they make it to the final of this competition, and likewise for the FA Cup that is the workload number they could reach.

Manchester United at Real Betis FYIs

Kick: Thurs, March 16, 5:45 pm, Benito Villamarín Stadium

Competition: UEFA Europa League Round of 16, Leg 2/2, United leads 4-1 on aggregate

Man United Team News: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Fun Fact: this is Real Betis’ first home European game against an English club since Nov. 2005

Stat Pack: including this match, five of United’s last seven road European clashes have been in Spain.

That said, you’ll see still some first teamers and key reserves in the starting squad too. It will be particularly interesting to see how Ten Hag shapes his midfield in this one.

United, having already won one cup competition this season, will almost certainly advance in another one on Thursday night. Then the weekend brings another opportunity in a third cup competition (FA Cup).

So we’ll see if United can turn their trophy into a double or maybe even a treble this season.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Real Betis (Europa League)

Butland; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia; Sabitzer, Casemiro; Sancho, Fernandes, Antony; Weghorst

