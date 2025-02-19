Everton FC are basically favored at home over Manchester United this weekend; that’s what it has now come to. And it’s easy to understand why, given that the Red Devils are looking up at the table at the Toffees? Yes, it’s where we are Wednesday in this match preview.

Everton are surging right now thanks to the new manager bounce from David Moyes. Yes, that David Moyes, which United fans are oh so familiar with.

Manchester United at Everton FC FYIs

Kick: Sat. Feb. 22pm, 13:30pm, Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Google Result Probability: United 33% Draw 30% Everton FC 37%

Premier League Form, Standing: United WLDWD, 15th, 29 pts Everton FC WWWDW 14th, 30 pts

United never got that bounce from Ruben Amorim. And yes injuries have played a part. When you look at the bench, last time out for the Red Devils, it was all youth players and Victor Lindelof.

And the subs list might be the same this time around. So with that in mind, let’s get to the first team prediction.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Everton

Andre Onana; Matthijs De Ligt, Harry Maguire, Noussair Mazraoui; Manuel Ugarte, Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Diogo Dalot; Alejandro Garnacho, Joshua Zirkzee, Ramus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories