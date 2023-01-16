Manchester United have not suffered defeat, in any competition, since November 6 when Aston Villa bested them 3-1 in the league. Since that result, United are undefeated in their last nine, across all competitions. They’ve outscored their opponents, on aggregate, 23-5 over that span. United are not just playing for the top four anymore. They’re aiming for the league title now. They’ll visit top of the table Arsenal on Sunday, and now that match will have some consequence on the league title race.

Before we get there though, Wednesday night brings a rescheduled league fixture at Crystal Palace. And it is one where United manager Erik ten Hag could do some squad rotation.

Manchester United at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Wednesday Jan 18, 8pm, Selhurst Park

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Premier League Form Guide: Man United WWWWW Crystal Palace LLWLL

Premier League Position: Man United 4th, 38 pts Crystal Palace 12th, 22 pts

Google Result Probability: Man United 53% Crystal Palace 25% Draw 22%

This match will be a good test as to what kind of depth United has in their squad. They’re still depleted in attack, as Anthony Martial looks set to miss out, and even though Jadon Sancho is working his way back into the team, he has a bit to go yet until he is ready to feature in a competitive match.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Malacia; Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Rashford, Weghorst

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories