The Sports Bank

News. Sports. Arts & Entertainment. Politics

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal

By Leave a Comment

Share

erik ten hag

Happy summer transfer window deadline day, Manchester United fans! Ahead of this weekend’s headliner fixture at Arsenal, the club are discussing a loan deal for defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, but ACF Fiorentina are playing hardball in negotiation. They want a €10 million loan fee, and when asked about the transfer situation, manager Erik ten Hag was evasive.

“There are so many rumours, but it’s nice, heh?,” he answered. “We have done good business, we constructed a strong squad and we are ready to go with the fight. I can’t tell because I don’t know if he can sign. When we have news, we will report it immediately.”

sofyan amrabat

Arsenal vs Manchester United  FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 3  4:30 pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions:  Man United    Arsenal

Team News:   Man United     Arsenal

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

sofyan-amrabat

PL Position, Form: Arsenal 5th, 7 pts, DWW   Man United  8th, 6 pts, WLW

Google Result Probability: Arsenal  54%   Draw  24%  Man United  22%

Ten Hag also discussed the concept of building up his squad, as the season progresses, and all the different competitions pile up. It will take a toll on their bodies.

“If you see the schedule, it’s tough, it’s really condensed, when you see last season, the World Cup, crazy season, the season takes longer,” the Dutchman added.

erik ten hag

“Two weeks, we played FA Cup final one week longer, we had a short break, we had a really condensed pre-season again. We need numbers but you also need quality.

With that all said, let’s try to get inside the mind of Ten Hag, and pick his first team for Sunday.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal

erik ten hag

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford; Jadon Sancho

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports BankHe’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Verified by MonsterInsights