Happy summer transfer window deadline day, Manchester United fans! Ahead of this weekend’s headliner fixture at Arsenal, the club are discussing a loan deal for defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, but ACF Fiorentina are playing hardball in negotiation. They want a €10 million loan fee, and when asked about the transfer situation, manager Erik ten Hag was evasive.

“There are so many rumours, but it’s nice, heh?,” he answered. “We have done good business, we constructed a strong squad and we are ready to go with the fight. I can’t tell because I don’t know if he can sign. When we have news, we will report it immediately.”

Arsenal vs Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept. 3 4:30 pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Arsenal

Team News: Man United Arsenal

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Arsenal 5th, 7 pts, DWW Man United 8th, 6 pts, WLW

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 54% Draw 24% Man United 22%

Ten Hag also discussed the concept of building up his squad, as the season progresses, and all the different competitions pile up. It will take a toll on their bodies.

“If you see the schedule, it’s tough, it’s really condensed, when you see last season, the World Cup, crazy season, the season takes longer,” the Dutchman added.

“Two weeks, we played FA Cup final one week longer, we had a short break, we had a really condensed pre-season again. We need numbers but you also need quality.

With that all said, let’s try to get inside the mind of Ten Hag, and pick his first team for Sunday.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Arsenal

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka; Lisandro Martinez, Victor Lindelof, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford; Jadon Sancho

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

