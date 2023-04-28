Manchester United are set to face the hottest team in the Premier League, not named Manchester City, on Sunday in Aston Villa.

But overshadowing all of that is some off-the-pitch news, relating to Sheikh Jassim, the Glazers and the potential takeover of the club. We covered that here, in another post, but for now let’s preview Manchester United vs Aston Villa.

Manchester United at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun April 30, 2pm Old Trafford

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Premier League Position: Man United 4th, 60 pts, Aston Villa 6th, 54 pts

Premier League Form Guide: Man United DWWWL Aston Villa WDWWW

Last night’s result obviously left a lot to be desired as United just could not kill off the game against Tottenham. The substitutions that manager Erik ten Hag made and didn’t make should be questioned.

He has gotten a lot right so far this season, and he is the man to lead United in the future, but he got a lot wrong on Thursday. Hopefully, he’ll get it right this weekend.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Eriksen, Casemiro, Sabitzer; Sancho, Martial, Rashford

