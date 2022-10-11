Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Omonia Nicosia

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench on Sunday to help Manchester United avoid embarrassment at Goodison Park. The living legend became the first to ever score 700 goals in club competition, and his scoring strike helped United take three points from their trip to Goodison Park. Does he start against Omonia Nicosia in UEFA Europa League group stage competition this week? Does he even feature?

If not, who takes his spot? United almost suffered a huge disgrace last week, as a mid-table Cypriot side was ahead of them in the second half. Erik ten Hag had to make some key substitutes to avoid a complete disaster, and he’ll be on upset watch here.

Man United at Omonia Nicosia FYIs

Kick-Off: Thurs. Oct 13, 2022, at 8pm, Old Trafford

Competition: UEL Group E, Matchday 4 of 6

UEL Group Standings, Form: United 2nd, 6pts WWL Omonia 4th, 0 pts, LLL

We’re predicting Raphael Varane, Christian Eriksen, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes aren’t in the first team on Thursday night. But of course, they could come off the bench to play, if United once again run into trouble.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Omonia Nicosia

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Rashford, Elanga; Ronaldo

Prediction: Manchester United 3, Omonia Nicosia 0

The Red Devils will be out for blood here and they’ll get revenge.

