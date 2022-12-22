Manchester United emerged victorious in the Carabao Cup last night, besting Burnley FC 2-0. They’ll now move on to the quarterfinal round in that competition. Switching over to the Premier League, they’ll resume their season with a Boxing Day fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Given that they’ll be without their top choice central defender pairing for this one, as both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will be given a short rest, following their appearance in the World Cup final.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Competition: Boxing Day, Premier League Return

Kickoff: Tue Dec 27, 8pm GMT, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Google Probability: United Win 74% Draw 16% Nottingham Forest Win 10%

So who fills the gaps at that position? Midfielder Casemiro shifted to the back for the League Cup win, but we think he’ll return to his normal place in the middle of the park. That means Harry Maguire slots back in, right?

Hopefully, Slab head will take his solid showing at the World Cup (he was definitely man of the match in the goalless USA-England draw) and translate it here.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

De Gea; Malacia, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Fernandes, Martial, Antony; Rashford.

Prediction: United 2, Nottingham Forest 0

United will see some old friends in this one, and we’re predicting they’ll get the best of the old buddies.

