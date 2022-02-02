Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick is expected to make changes to his starting eleven that will face Middlesbrough on Friday night, in FA Cup 4th round action. Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga are all likely to start, and we’re predicting Dean Henderson gets a first team assignment as well.
However, it’s doubtful that Alex Telles, Fred (both Brazil) and Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) see action as both have been featuring in World Cup qualifying for their countries. Also, Eric Bailly and Hannibal are back from the Africa Cup of Nations, after Ivory Coast and Tunisia were knocked out of the competition.
FA Cup 4th Round FYIs
Kick: Fri Feb 4, 8pm, Old Trafford
Key Stat: United are undefeated in their last 13 (W8 D5) against Middlesbrough, with their last meeting coming in March of 2017.
Series Notes: Middlesbrough have been drawn against United more times (11) in the FA Cup than any other club
The pair probably won’t feature here, or if they do, only in a bench role as the German will look to keep fresher legs on the pitch in this one.
This is the 4-3-3 that we’re going with, based on the implications of this match and the new squad makeover after the January transfer window has been completed.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Middlesbrough (FA Cup 4th Round)
Henderson; Shaw, Lindelof, Varane, Wan-Bissaka; McTominay, Pogba, Lingard; Sancho, Elanga, Rashford
Prediction
United should really cruise here, despite the persistent tumult of their season, they have been able to take care of business against lesser competition from lower divisions with regularity.
United win 4-0.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
