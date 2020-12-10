A leading Manchester Derby storyline this weekend is Paul Pogba, and all the noise and distraction that often accompanies him. The Frenchmanwants to move on from the club, but both him and his agent realize that his wages and transfer fee make him plausible for precious few clubs that have only the utmost of resources.
He’s scored in back-to-back games (one start, one substitute appearance) so the question this weekend will be- what kind of role does United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have in store for him? He’s been only a supersub most of this term.
Manchester Derby FYIs
Kickoff: 5:30 GMT, Sat Dec 12, Old Trafford, TV: NBC (US)
Starting XI Predictions: City
Team news: City United
Odds: City -134 United +320 Draw +290
League Form Guide: Manchester City WWLDW United- WWWWL
League position: United 6th, 19 points City 7th, 18 points
Let’s take a look at how Solskjaer could set ’em up for the big rivalry clash.
In goal, maybe club legend Paul Scholes was right about No. 1 David de Gea? Perhaps the Spaniard was a little too aware of his recent fitness issues?
We’ll go with Dean Henderson then. In the back four, it’s pretty straight-forward and self-explanatory, other than on the left flank, where OGS employed three different players in mid-week.
Yes, for the first time ever, United played three left backs in a Champions League contest. The position is still in disarray, but we’ll go with Alex Telles here.
Further up the field, we still expect Pogba to start the match on the bench, and the two forwards who are fitness doubts, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial, to not be in the starting lineup either.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction for Manchester Derby
Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Van de Beek, Fred; Fernandes, Rashford, Greenwood
Prediction: City 3, United 2
While both have been showing better domestic form lately, City looks far more clinical and on point lately. Yes, United have overachieved in this derby these past few years, but their home woes this term could rear their ugly head again.
Start with pogba,avoid matic is slow
Henderson must play in the Derby,De Gea has had is chance and Hendo” must be a starter,city will come out of the blocks” fast and start their tippy tappy” stuff.UTD never seem to get going or wake up” until they go a goal behind,Martial and Shaw on the bench too! Greenwood and Marcus upfront.
Pogba has had ONE great game for UTD, he managed to score 2 against city at the Emptyhead”, even so the overated flop”dyed his hair for this match,,,sky blue? get rid of this preening mediocre prima donna and lets get a proper player instead.Hopefully he will fly off to JUVE or PSG ASAP. and poison the team he signs for.His Agent will be happy at least,,KERCHING !!!
Try To Replace Matic With Pogba
I really dont want to see Pogba in the RED of MUFC at Old Trafford again TBH, hes agitated moving from Manchester for a while,his distain to our fans is a utter joke ( like him).If the POG” scores a Hatrick”against the NOT so noisy neighbours,” it will be too little to late”.The man can play, but hes not as good as he thinks !