Manchester United can bring a very relaxed attitude to the run-in right now as they have a top four finish secured. They haven’t completely locked down a runner-up finish, but they’re closing in on it. Sunday brings the second of the two annual Liverpool rivalry clashes and United do have a special motivation here- spite.
They don’t have much left to play for domestically, but they can do their part to see that Liverpool finishes outside the top four, and no doubt that will get them fired up for Sunday.
Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs
Kickoff: 4:30 pm GMT Sunday, Old Trafford
Team News: Manchester United Liverpool FC
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Liverpool FC
PL Form Guide, Position: United 2nd, 67pts DWWWWW Liverpool 6th, 54 pts DDWWW
Odds: Manchester United +175, Liverpool +145, Draw +245
TV/Stream: NBCSN/NBCSports.com
For the most part, United are focused on trying to lift the first trophy of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era, and they moved another step closer last night. Thrashing AS Roma 6-2 in the first leg of the Europa League semifinal means that OGS can do some squad rotation for the second leg of the European clash next week.
With that mind, expect more of the regulars to get a rest next week while the Norwegian selects a strong team for this one. We’re not expecting too many changes from midweek for this one.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC
Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Pogba, Fernandes, Greenwood; Rashford
Prediction: United 2, Liverpool FC 1
The 0-0 reverse fixture wasn’t the most exciting or interesting match you’ll ever see, but it was still more entertaining than your typical goalless draw.
