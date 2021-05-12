As expected, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started a weakened side tonight in the 2-1 loss to Leicester City. He had to do squad rotation, as the Premier League could have done a much better job in their rescheduling.
But it’s too late to complain about that now, as United will kick off their third league fixture in five days this week against arch-rival Liverpool FC. Obviously, the play the reserves and kids match had to be the middle game of the three match set.
Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs
Kickoff: 8:15 pm GMT Thursday, May 13, Old Trafford
Team News: Manchester United Liverpool FC
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Liverpool FC
TV/Stream: NBCSN/NBCSports.com
Odds: United win +180, Liverpool win +135, Draw is +255
It only made sense that OGS would go with the regular first team this past weekend, swap in the weakened side today (hey, at least they kept it close for awhile), then rotate the starting unit back in against Liverpool for the second mid-week clash.
At least United’s back-ups and youth kept it close and were in it for awhile tonight. Besides if United were going to pick one of the two games not to go full bore, then it certainly was NOT going to be the Liverpool match.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC
Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani
Prediction: Manchester United 1, Liverpool FC 1
This match just screams stalemate
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind