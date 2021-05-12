Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

May 11, 2021
manchester united liverpool

As expected, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started a weakened side tonight in the 2-1 loss to Leicester City. He had to do squad rotation, as the Premier League could have done a much better job in their rescheduling.

But it’s too late to complain about that now, as United will kick off their third league fixture in five days this week against arch-rival Liverpool FC. Obviously, the play the reserves and kids match had to be the middle game of the three match set.

Manchester United vs Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: 8:15 pm GMT Thursday, May 13, Old Trafford

Team News:     Manchester United   Liverpool FC

Starting XI Predictions:    Manchester United    Liverpool FC

TV/Stream:  NBCSN/NBCSports.com

Odds: United win +180, Liverpool win +135, Draw is +255

MARCUS RASHFORD

It only made sense that OGS would go with the regular first team this past weekend, swap in the weakened side today (hey, at least they kept it close for awhile), then rotate the starting unit back in against Liverpool for the second mid-week clash.

At least United’s back-ups and youth kept it close and were in it for awhile tonight. Besides if United were going to pick one of the two games not to go full bore, then it certainly was NOT going to be the Liverpool match.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Liverpool FC

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

Prediction: Manchester United 1, Liverpool FC 1

This match just screams stalemate

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News NowBanks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGNSports IllustratedChicago Tribune and SB NationFollow him on Twitter and Instagram.

