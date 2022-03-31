Manchester United are back in action on Saturday, where they’ll face similarly underachieving Leicester City at Old Trafford. Both of these clubs had eye-catching summer transfer windows, and really splashed the cash. Thus, expectations were quite high for both sides and well, you know how that has worked out this season (read: is has not). The Red Devils have fared quite well in this series as of late, especially at home, and we’re expecting that trend to continue here.
Let’s take a look at who Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick might select in his first team to keep that trend going.
Manchester United vs Leicester City
Kickoff: Sat Apr 2, 530 pm
PL Form Guide: Man United WLDWW Leicester City WLWWL
PL Position: Man United 29mp, 50pts, 6th Leicester City 29mp, 36pts, 10th
Result Probability: Man United 63% Leicester City 17% Draw 20%
And given what Paul Pogba had to say about his future at United (implying that there isn’t one), we have him benched here.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City
De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo
Fearless Prediction
Manchester United 2, Leicester City 1
Look for the home side to continue their recent dominance in this fixture.
