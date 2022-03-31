Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Manchester United are back in action on Saturday, where they’ll face similarly underachieving Leicester City at Old Trafford. Both of these clubs had eye-catching summer transfer windows, and really splashed the cash. Thus, expectations were quite high for both sides and well, you know how that has worked out this season (read: is has not). The Red Devils have fared quite well in this series as of late, especially at home, and we’re expecting that trend to continue here.

Let’s take a look at who Interim Manager Ralf Rangnick might select in his first team to keep that trend going.

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Kickoff: Sat Apr 2, 530 pm

PL Form Guide:   Man United  WLDWW    Leicester City  WLWWL

PL Position: Man United 29mp, 50pts, 6th   Leicester City  29mp, 36pts, 10th

Result Probability:  Man United 63%   Leicester City  17%    Draw 20%

And given what Paul Pogba had to say about his future at United (implying that there isn’t one), we have him benched here.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Fearless Prediction

Manchester United 2, Leicester City 1

Look for the home side to continue their recent dominance in this fixture.

