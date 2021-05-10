Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he will be forced to make wholesale changes for the match against Leicester City on Tuesday night. With three league fixtures in five days, OGS really has no other option, as he’s got to keep his guys fresh and manage their workload.
The Norwegian also admitted that he knows some other clubs are going to despise this practice, but they’ll just have to deal with it. In this case, Leicester will be given a present of having to face United’s weakened side while the side on a Fox chase for the top four, West Ham, will be dealt a significant blow here. Such is life.
Manchester United vs Leicester City FYIs
Kickoff: Tues May 11, 6pm, Old Trafford
Team news for both sides: go here
PL Form Guide: Leicester City LDWWL Manchester United WDWWW
Odds: Leicester City Win +185, Draw +220, Manchester United Win +155
In looking at the team sheet from the win at Aston Villa today, we flip the script, and do some squad rotation. Then we’ll flip it right back for the rescheduled rivalry clash wth Liverpool on Thursday.
Manchester United Starting XI (4-2-3-1) Prediction vs AS Roma (Europa League Semis)
De Gea; Williams, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Fred; Van de Beek, Mata, Greenwood; Cavani
Prediction: Manchester United 0, Leicester City 0
This is a tough one to size up, and we have a feeling it’s going to end up, kind of weird in the end.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Comments
Man united 1-0 leceister