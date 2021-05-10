Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Leicester City

May 9, 2021 By 1 Comment
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he will be forced to make wholesale changes for the match against Leicester City on Tuesday night. With three league fixtures in five days, OGS really has no other option, as he’s got to keep his guys fresh and manage their workload.

The Norwegian also admitted that he knows some other clubs are going to despise this practice, but they’ll just have to deal with it. In this case, Leicester will be given a present of having to face United’s weakened side while the side on a Fox chase for the top four, West Ham, will be dealt a significant blow here. Such is life.

Manchester United vs Leicester City FYIs

Kickoff: Tues May 11, 6pm, Old Trafford

Team news for both sides: go here

PL Form Guide:  Leicester City LDWWL    Manchester United WDWWW

Odds:  Leicester City Win +185,  Draw  +220, Manchester United Win +155

In looking at the team sheet from the win at Aston Villa today, we flip the script, and do some squad rotation. Then we’ll flip it right back for the rescheduled rivalry clash wth Liverpool on Thursday.

Manchester United Starting XI (4-2-3-1) Prediction vs AS Roma (Europa League Semis)

De Gea; Williams, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Telles; Matic, Fred; Van de Beek, Mata, Greenwood; Cavani

Prediction: Manchester United 0, Leicester City 0

This is a tough one to size up, and we have a feeling it’s going to end up, kind of weird in the end.

  1. Adrama yudda says
    May 9, 2021 at 11:53 PM

    Man united 1-0 leceister

