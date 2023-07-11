It’s a friendly, but it’s also the football version of the War of the Roses at the same time. Manchester United versus Leeds United, in Oslo, Norway for an early preseason tune-up.

It’s a wonderful feeling- taking a nice break from the silly season so that we can finally talk about a match again. Yes, even if it is just an exhibition.

Man United vs Leeds (Club Friendly) FYIs

Kickoff: Wed July 12, 4pm

Location: Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo

Manchester United Team News

As it’s preseason, we don’t have any fresh injuries to discuss for anyone. However, Lisandro Martinez and Donny van de Beek are back in full training having missed a big final chunk of the season due to injuries.

United have a whole host of players (including Marcus Rashford, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, among others) who are just getting back from international competition this week, so they won’t likely feature here, but even if they do, it’ll be only in a cameo role.

This may be the first chance to see Mason Mount, the club’s only signing so far this summer, in action in a red shirt.

As for Leeds, new manager Daniel Farke has a real project on his hands, with the club now back in the Championship. This won’t provide much of an opportunity for him to see what he has, and what he doesn’t have, because his injury list is long.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction

Heaton; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Fernandez; Mount, McTominay; Sancho, Antony, Martial; Amad.

Prediction: United 1, Leeds 0

Look for the Red Devils to score a W in their first exhibition match of the preseason. Yes, the deadest of the dead time is now over. It goes fast doesn’t it? The season will be here before you know it.

