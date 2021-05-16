Manchester United will allow a limited, finite number of fans into their home finale on Tuesday night against Fulham FC. Yes, indeed, some supporters will be inside the Theatre of Dreams on matchday 37. Let’s hope they behave. According to the Daily Mail: “the decision to allow 10,000 fans into the ground for Tuesday’s game against Fulham was reviewed on Friday following anti-Glazer demonstrations.”
You can expect a very VERY heavy police presence on Tuesday night as United look to clinch runner-up in the table. A win gets them there, while a draw or better, plus a draw in the Chelsea-Leicester match on the same evening will get it done as well.
Manchester United vs Fulham FC FYIs
Kickoff: 6pm GMT, Tue. May 18, Old Trafford
Team news for both sides: go here
Series history: Manchester United wins 52, Draws 19, Fulham wins 14
Odds: Manchester United win -260, Draw +410, Fulham win +600
Premier League Position: Manchester United 2nd, 70 pts Fulham FC 18th, 27 pts
Premier League Form Guide: Manchester United LLWDW Fulham FC LLLDL
Fulham are already relegated and United have already clinched top four, so the major consequences of this match have already been resolved. Perhaps the most important thing, at this point, is that no one gets hurt outside the ground
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham FC
Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani
Prediction: United 2, Fulham 0
United’s home finale could be a weird one, and why not as 2020-21 have been weird years.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind