How Man United Could Shape their XI Around Cristiano Ronaldo

Now that the summer transfer window has closed, with Manchester United considered one of the biggest winners, it’s time to look ahead to how the lineup will shape out.
You start, obviously, with the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo will play, each and every meaningful game where you go with your strongest team possible. Everything else fills in from there. We just looked at this, a few weeks ago, but that was before the arrival of CR7. Now it’s time to run an update.
Other Undroppables Beyond Ronaldo
Jadon Sancho will start every game, unless over time he becomes a total flop. United didn’t pay $100 million for a super sub.
Given the form that Luke Shaw displayed, for both club and country in 2020-21, his spot his safe.
Captain Harry Maguire is a first team lock, ditto for his new central defense partner, acquired this summer from Real Madrid, Raphael Varane
Bruno Fernandes is undroppable, obviously, although Ronaldo will now be taking the penalty kicks for him.
Paul Pogba, ups and downs that he’s endured, has to stay in the
Scott McTominay, as the team’s best defensive midfielder on a side that is lacking this department, has to remain in the first team.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka is your first choice right back, although not dominant, he has no real competition.
Rotation Guys
Marcus Rashford is both a national hero and a homegrown legend, but he will have to split time with another forward who is talented and skilled enough to
Anthony Martial is the odd man out, and one has to really wonder whether he’ll still be here come future transfer windows. We’re very surprised Jesse Lingard is still here, where this is a space for him? Even in cup competition?
Speaking of competition, it appears David de Gea has taken the No. 1 back now from Dean Henderson.
United return to league action in 10 days, with the commencing of their Champions League campaign three days after that. It will be very interesting to see how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fills out his team sheet, and manages his subs when the time arrives.
