Ahead of this season, there were several people questioning the concept of Cristiano Ronaldo and Erik ten Hag coexisting. With the events of yesterday, they have been essentially proven right. Ronaldo left a match, and the stadium itself, for the second time this season, and with that, his welcome has been well worn out.

Already dropped for the Saturday match at Chelsea FC, his second stint with the club will come to an early end; most likely. It may not be until the January transfer window, but it needs to happen. Ronaldo and MUFC must part ways.

Manchester United at Chelsea FC FYIs

Kick: Sat Oct. 22, 5:30, Stamford Bridge

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea FC Manchester United

Team News: Chelsea FC Manchester United

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple Podcasts

Google Result Probability: Chelsea FC win 46% Draw 26% Manchester United 28%

PL Standing, Form Guide: Chelsea FC 4th, 20 pts, DWWWW Manchester United 5th, 19 pts, WDWLW

Obviously, he’s not going to be in the first 11 (or even on the substitutes bench), but let’s look at who could be. It will be interesting to see how ETH shapes up his attack now.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Prediction: United 2, Chelsea 1

I really believe in the Red Devils right now- I think Ten Hag is making progress on this rebuild, and they have found some form now.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories