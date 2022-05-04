Manchester City and Liverpool are playing on their own plain this season, far above not just the rest of England, but everyone else on Earth. A big reason for that is their quality and depth in attack, which Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick pointed out.
“If you look at Liverpool and Manchester City… they have in their squad five or six top-class strikers,” Rangnick said.
“Gabriel Jesus, until four weeks ago, hardly played [for City]. Now he’s playing again regularly. You look at the number of players they have and if you ask me is he playing as central striker or winger? Is Jack Grealish a winger or striker?
“They’re all strikers and can play in different positions. They can also switch, they can rotate. Those kinds of players, we don’t have that many.”
Those comments are really interesting; especially when you consider that pundits often call City a “team of all attacking midfielders/wingers/no true strikers.”
In terms of who could start in the first team, for the league fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, our forecast is below. We believe Edinson Cavani will finally be fit to feature again for the 90.
Let’s get one last hurrah for El Matador.
Man United Starting XI Prediction at Brighton & Hove Albion
De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Lindelof, Telles; Matic, Fred; Mata; Fernandes, Ronaldo; Cavani
Fearless Prediction
United 2, Brighton 0
