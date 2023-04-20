Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton (FA Cup Semifinal)

You’ve probably already seen the stat- should Manchester United advance to the final of both the FA Cup and the Europa League, they will finish the 2022-23 season having played 65 matches! Yikes! No wonder the injuries are really piling up now- it is to be expected, given a crazy workload number like that.

We’ll see later tonight if United are to move on to the UEL Semis or not. And on Sunday, versus Brighton & Hove Albion, we’ll see if United are moving on the FA Cup final or not.

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Apr. 23, 2023, 4:30pm, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Competition: FA Cup Semifinals

United Team News: coming later

Stat Pack: across call competitions, Brighton have won their last two against United, which equaled their number from the 17 matches prior!

Fun Fact: United have won all five of their previous FA Cup ties against Brighton

Brighton Team News

We will update both this, and the lineup prediction below, if anything of note happens in Thursday night’s UEFA competition that mandates it. We’ll wait until after the result tonight in Sevilla, before we compose and publish our Man United Team News piece. We do already know that Harry Maguire is suspended though. And given the injury crisis in central defense, Ten Hag will have to get very creative.

Shifting to the Seagulls, they will be without the services of Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle), Adam Lallana (thigh injury that has already long ruled him out for the season), Jakub Moder (knee), Evan Ferguson (ankle) and Joel Veltman (thigh).

For Jason Steele (knock) the news is better, as he could be in contention to play here.

Man United Starting XI Prediction

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Sancho, Martial.

