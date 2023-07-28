When Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund clash on Sunday night in Las Vegas, they’ll do so in one or the world’s most interesting venues. Allegiant Stadium is a spared-no-expense, all bells and whistles, state-of-the-art facility.

The home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders, it does a phenomenal job of letting natural light inside, despite being a domed stadium. From the outside, it looks like the Death Star.

Club Friendly FYIs

Kickoff: Sun July 30, 9pm EST, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Team News: Manchester United Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI Predictions Manchester United Borussia Dortmund

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+

From an aerial view, it looks like a Roomba. Weird how a football stadium can accomplish that- two diametrically opposed (at least in theory) concepts.

On the inside, it looks bad ass, with the awesome silver and black seats to match the colors of the NFL franchise. Anyway, this is a top notch setting, and a big stage, so expect Erik ten Hag to go with a strong team in this friendly against Dortmund.

Besides, it’s getting to be August, and the season starts soon, so why not?

United finished third last season, so they’ll be back in the Champions League this upcoming season. They’ve also made some upgrades at key positions this summer transfer window, so now is the time to compete for major trophies.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Borussia Dortmund (Club Friendly)

Onana; Shaw, Varane, Martinez, Wan Bissaka; Casemiro, Mount; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories