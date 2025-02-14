Manchester United visit Tottenham Hotspur in a battle of two sides that are desperate to turn their season around. Maybe a result here could set off a chain reaction? Hard to say as both teams have been so poor in the Premier League this season. So what is a win over them even worth at this point?

At least both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have been solid in the UEFA Europa League.

Man United at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sun. Feb 16, 4:30, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Man United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Man United

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 39% Manchester United 35% Draw 26%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham LLLLW, 27 pts, 14th Manchester United DWLWL, 29 pts, 13th

There is still a good chance for one of them to end the season with a trophy there. But domestically, it has been disastrous.

Let’s take a look at what might be the best starting lineup to go with, in terms of trying to change momentum around.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

Andre Onana; Matthijs De Ligt, Harry Maguire, Leny Yoro; Noussair Mazraoui, Manuel Ugarte, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot; Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho; Joshua Zirkzee

