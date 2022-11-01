From one David Moyes Cup to another. Two of the teams that were once managed by the Scotsman played on Sunday (Manchester United beat West Ham United 1-0), and two more will clash on Thursday, when United visit Real Sociedad. Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag has taken the UEFA Europa League group stages quite seriously, all along, as he’s been fielding some strong teams.

We think he will again here, as he takes on a Spanish side that has conceded only once in their five UEL group stage matches.

Manchester United at Real Sociedad UEL Group Stage FYIs

Kick Off: Thursday, Nov 3, 2022, at 645pm Estadio Anoeta

Competition: Group E, Match Day 6 of 6

After Extra Time Pod: Spotify Apple

MUFC Team News: go here

A lot of selection issues here for the Dutchman to contend with, especially in the back line. However, he also has plenty of options in the final third, and the middle of the park. Here’s what we think he’s going to go with here.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Real Sociedad (UEL Group Stages)

De Gea; Shaw, Martinez, Lindelof, Dalot; Eriksen, Fred; Fernandes, Sancho, Elanga; Ronaldo

Prediction Man United 1, Real Sociedad 0

It’s a time for vengeance!

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories