It’s the second preseason/offseason of the 2022-23 campaign, with Manchester United set to play their second of the two club friendlies they set up for the World Cup break. Having lost to Cadiz yesterday, they’ll take on Real Betis on Saturday.

The return to competitive action comes on Dec. 21, with a League Cup round-of-16 clash against Burnley. Manager Erik ten Hag believes his players will be ready for that competition, which commences three days after the World Cup final.

“You have to be ready for that, but I think our players are used to it,” Ten Hag said.

“Our players are winners, and they are battling now for the World Cup, and in the moment they are out — hopefully one is the winner — they have to deal with that. With the success they have, or the defeats, they have to deal with it and of course they have to be ready for another challenge.”

The January transfer window also looms, and the club should be active, but Ten Hag insists that he is happy with the signings Old Trafford made during the summer transfer window.

“We looked and with football players clearly that is the first thing, the capabilities a player has,” the Dutchman said.

“The human being behind is also an important factor, but you can’t underestimate that.

“You need the right characters in your dressing room, not only if you want to win a game but if you want to win trophies.”

Expect Ten Hag to field a side filled with dudes down the depth chart at Real Betis, but there will also be some kids getting major minutes too.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Real Betis

Heaton; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Mengi, Williams; McTominay, Van de Beek; Elanga, Shoretire, Garnacho.

