Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

April 17, 2022 By 2 Comments
As he came off, in the 74′ of United’s Ronaldo fueled 3-2 win over Norwich City, Paul Pogba was booed and cursed at by his own team’s fans. Pogba responded by motioning to the crowd by cupping his ear.

His replacement, Juan Mata, brought a lot to the game, contrasting Pogba who brought nothing. Quite a few United supporters took to Twitter to say “Mata and Matic (in the first team) for the rest of the season.” Heading into the rivalry grudge match with Liverpool FC on Tuesday night, we don’t disagree.

Manchester United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: 3pm ET, Tuesday, Apr 19

TV Channel:  USA Network

Starting XI Predictions: United   Liverpool FC

Team News:  United   Liverpool FC

Why not start the veteran pair, especially since they’re both leaving the club, for the remainder of the run-in? Obviously Cristiano Ronaldo is undroppable at this point too.

And with one eye on the future, you got to put Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho in the first team too.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Mata; Fernandes, Elanga, Sancho; Ronaldo

Fearless Prediction: Liverpool FC 2, Man United 0

Really don’t think that United have a true chance in this one.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcastFollow him on Twitter and Instagram

Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Liverpool, Manchester United

  1. Anonymous says
    April 18, 2022 at 2:20 AM

    Always not to be undermined try to put man u also in the side to win cause football is something else

  2. Jakz says
    April 18, 2022 at 2:25 AM

    It’s going to be liverpool 1-2 man u

