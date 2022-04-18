As he came off, in the 74′ of United’s Ronaldo fueled 3-2 win over Norwich City, Paul Pogba was booed and cursed at by his own team’s fans. Pogba responded by motioning to the crowd by cupping his ear.
His replacement, Juan Mata, brought a lot to the game, contrasting Pogba who brought nothing. Quite a few United supporters took to Twitter to say “Mata and Matic (in the first team) for the rest of the season.” Heading into the rivalry grudge match with Liverpool FC on Tuesday night, we don’t disagree.
Manchester United at Liverpool FC FYIs
Kickoff: 3pm ET, Tuesday, Apr 19
TV Channel: USA Network
Starting XI Predictions: United Liverpool FC
Team News: United Liverpool FC
Why not start the veteran pair, especially since they’re both leaving the club, for the remainder of the run-in? Obviously Cristiano Ronaldo is undroppable at this point too.
And with one eye on the future, you got to put Anthony Elanga and Jadon Sancho in the first team too.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Liverpool FC
De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Mata; Fernandes, Elanga, Sancho; Ronaldo
Fearless Prediction: Liverpool FC 2, Man United 0
Really don’t think that United have a true chance in this one.
Always not to be undermined try to put man u also in the side to win cause football is something else
It’s going to be liverpool 1-2 man u