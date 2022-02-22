Manchester United begin the knockout round of their ’21-’22 European campaign with a trip to Atletico Madrid. This will be the road leg, of the two-legged tie, as the Red Devils start the road towards their only hope for silverware this season. It’s a huge longshot at best, with most of the MUFC community already resigned to the idea that the trophy drought will now reach a half-decade.
Let’s take a look at who Interim boss Ralf Rangnick might select, in the hopes of trying to stop that scenario from playing out.
Manchester United at Atletico Madrid UCL Rd of 16 Leg 1/2 FYIs
Kick: Wed Feb 23, 8pm, Wanda Metropolitano
Team News for Both sides: go here
TV: BT Sport (UK) CBS, Paramount (USA)
Series History: United wins 1, Draws 1, Atletico Madrid wins 0
Google Result Probability: United win 32%, Draw 30%, Atletico Madrid win 38%
Raphael Varane is back fit and he will no doubt be a first team selection.
Ditto for Anthony Elanga, who is finding the scoresheet and earning major minutes now.
Jadon Sancho has been in fine form lately, and he’s now showcasing the skill set that makes people believe that he is indeed the future of the club, in the final third, once Cristiano Ronaldo retires or moves on.
Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Atletico Madrid
De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo
Fearless Prediction
Feeling frisky about this one for some reason. Don’t know why but this just seems like the kind of road leg, and UCL tie that United seem to win, even when they’re having an up-and-down year. United 3, Atletico Madrid 1.
Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”
He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Follow paulmbanks
