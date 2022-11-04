We’re going to out on a limb here and predict two players, in our Manchester United first team projection at Aston Villa, who have been regularly left out earlier on this season. By that we mean England defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, as manager Erik ten Hag was asked about both at his weekly press conference today. The Dutchman mentioned how the duo returning to action right now could be very timely, with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar about two and a half weeks away.

“England definitely have a really good chance to win the World Cup because they have a really strong squad,” he said. “I have to look after Manchester United, but they have to be one of the tournament favourites for sure.”

Manchester United at Aston Villa FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Nov 6, 1pm Villa Park

United Team News: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

Premier League Position: Man United 5th, 23 pts, Aston Villa 16th, 12 pts

Premier League Form Guide: Man United WDWDW Aston Villa LWLLD

England opens their World Cup campaign against Iran on Nov. 21, with Gareth Southgate set to select and announce his team on Nov. 13. We’ll see if Slabhead and Shaw are in the team or not. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford are also not guaranteed a spot on the Three Lions roster.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa

De Gea; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro; Fernandes, Rashford, Sancho; Ronaldo

Prediction: Man United 1, Aston Villa 0

