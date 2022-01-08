Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has hit back at the reports suggesting that his club is filled with players who don’t want to be there. Both Luke Shaw and Ralf Rangnick have alluded to the fact that team chemistry is missing right now, and various reports have indicated that numerous United playes want out.
“We’ve all been disappointed with recent performances and we’ve been as disappointed with the news coverage questioning our commitment to not only the manager and the coaching staff but the club,” Rashford Tweeted.
“I have endless respect for both and I’m looking forward to bettering my game under the staff… I’m not sulking, I’m not unhappy.
“Am I disappointed in some recent performances? Of course I am. I’m my own biggest critic. It’s been a tough start but I am determined to prove my worth. My dedication and my desire should never have been in question. I love this club.”
Manchester United vs Aston Villa FA Cup 3rd Round FYIs
Kickoff: Mon Jan 10, 7:55pm Old Trafford
Key Stat: United have taken 10 of the last 12 meetings between these two sides in this competition, including the last six.
Is Rashford right? Or are the various news reports telling the proper tale? Rashford made a point of telling the world that he is not unhappy, and with that in mind, we slot him in to start here. We also picked a lot of the other players who don’t usually see minutes on the pitch too often.
Maybe getting some additional opportunities for added playing time might settle them a bit more?
Man United Starting XI Prediction at Aston Villa (FA Cup)
Henderson; Telles, Bailly, Jones, Dalot; Matic, Fred; Amad, Sancho, Rashford; Greenwood
Prediction: United 2, Aston Villa 1
United’s weakened side should be able to take care of the Villans weakened side.
