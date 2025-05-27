Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs ASEAN All-Stars

Postseason friendlies are not a common occurrence but these are obviously uncommon times at Manchester United. The club are embarking on a postseason tour of Asia that is set to earn them an estimated €10 million ($12.7m). They could use the extra cash, because United have officially recorded financial losses of more than £300m over the past three years. And thus a match against the ASEAN All-Stars, a squad composed of various Southeast Asian internationals, as well as various stars from leagues in this specific region, is on.

Maybank Challenge Cup FYIs

Manchester United vs ASEAN All-Stars

Format: Postseason Friendly

Kickoff: Wed May 28, 1:45pm BST (8:45pm local time)

Venue: Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

United will take on the Hong Kong National Team in the other friendly that’s part of this tour, on Friday night. And while yes, this tour will provide an injection of cash into the club, and indeed they do need it, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s claim last year remains ridiculous.

Ratcliffe claimed the club would have run out of money by Christmas without his financial infusion.

MUFC are the second most valuable club in the world, at $6.55 billion, behind only Real Madrid.

It is laughable to think they could honestly be broke any time soon.

By the way, the proceeds from the gate, at the friendly versus ASEAN All-Stars itself will reportedly be donated to the Al-Sultan Abdullah Foundation, a local non-profit.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs ASEAN All-Stars

Altay Bayindir; Tyler Fredricson, Matthijs de Ligt, Ayden Heaven; Diogo Dalot, Toby Collyer, Kobbie Mainoo, Harry Amass; Amad Diallo, Chido Obi, Bruno Fernandes

