With apologies to Alicia Keys, “in New York, concrete jungle where dreams are made of, there’s nothing you can’t do.” Yes, Saturday brings a friendly between two of the all-time biggest clubs, not just in England, but in the entire world. And the Big Apple will be the setting. “Manchester United versus Arsenal is one the most famous and anticipated fixtures in the English football calendar and supporters from both clubs understand how big the rivalry between the two sides is,” said Manchester United’s Football Director, John Murtough.

It’s great to be able to bring this match to New York and play in front of what I am sure will be a sell-out crowd.

FYIs

Manchester United vs Arsenal Club Friendly

Kickoff: 5pm EST, Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Team News: Arsenal Man United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Man United

Watch: ESPN

The first two friendlies this summer saw United field a very young and/or inexperienced side, but this match should be a little different. The travel party to U.S. & A. (Borat voice) includes more first team stars, who are now back after brief international duty. Their holidays after playing for their respective countries was pretty short too.

The likes of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen are now in the mix, and should feature. A couple of them could even start.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Arsenal (Club Friendly)

Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Williams; Van de Beek, Hannibal; Erisken, Diallo, Mount, Sancho; Martial

