We have some more traction in the January transfer window at Old Trafford. Having missed out on Cody Gakpo, who went to Liverpool instead, United are looking to fill their void in the final third via the acquisition of Wout Weghorst, a Burnley contracted player who has spent this season on loan at Besiktas.

Wout Weghorst position is very clear: he’s love to uoin Manchester United, he also knows Erik ten Hag would like to sign him so he’s 100% keen on the move. ? #MUFC Nothing done yet, as Man Utd have to speak to Besiktas/Burnley to proceed with conditions of the deal. pic.twitter.com/Xu1CS8zWOL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 8, 2023

ESPN is also reporting that United are interested in signing Wout Weghorst on a short-term loan deal until the end of the season. The 30-year-old Holland international is no splash signing by any means, but he does fill a void in the stop gap sense. Think Odion Ighalo- right place, right time as a bridge to something better.

Kind of sums up the reputation of the January window as a whole doesn’t it?

United have a void to fill in the attack. Cristiano Ronaldo was outright dismissed, Jadon Sancho is still easing his way back after being on mental health leave for a couple months, Anthony Martial has been injury-riddled and Antony hasn’t lived up to expectations.

They need some kind of quick fix for the final third, a supplemental player to build up the depth in the forward position group. Wout Weghorst could fit the bill.

