Man United News: Woodward, Fred, Niguez, Ferdinand, Maguire

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of news items, related to the club, circulating on the internet today. There is a plan for the Premier League to potentially return to action in mid June, and play matches behind closed doors.
The first phases of so-called “Project Restart” are underway, but there are of course, lots of obstacles to be overcome, and a whole lot could change between now at the time targeted for starting up again. In the meantime, we also have some transfer talk to do.
So with that in mind, please check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
Let’s start with that transfer narrative, and it relates to Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. He’s been linked with a move to the club quite a bit this spring, with reports stating he would cost a pretty penny, well north of a hundred million pounds. The Daily Express has an article that begs to differ, saying Niguez could be had for only 66 million.
Seems like a steal/too good to be true, but then these are crazy times, and as Woodward himself said, this will be a very unusual summer transfer window.
Elsewhere, United club legend Rio Ferdinand and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli poked fun at Harry Maguire, over his claimed 5K time. Supposedly, the United Captain, who was compared to Virgil van Dijk by Jamie Carragher yesterday, ran a quarantine 5K in jsut 17:46. It’s an incredibly fast time, and not too far behind an exceptionally fast 16:11 recorded by Chelsea’s Ross Barkley just last week.
Ferdinand and Alli don’t believe it. The Daily Mail has more on the duo thinking Maguire is fibbing over at this link.
Finally, Fred was considered an expensive flop at first, having endured a really tough first season at Old Trafford. However, it all changed this season as injuries in the midfield gave the Brazilian opportunities, and he made the most of them. A big credit goes to his trainer for the transformation. The M.E.N. has more at this link.
