Man United at Fulham Team News: Williams, Rojo, Robinson, Mitrovic

Manchester United earned a point at Anfield last night, but the fact that some supporters feel, at least a little, disappointed about that conveys just how far the side has come. A win was there for the taking, but the Red Devils had to settle for a stalemate.
They remain top of the table, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discussed just how far the club could go and soon. “It showed throughout the game that the belief grew more and more,” Solskjaer said.
Manchester United at Fulham FYIs
Kick off: 8:15 pm GMT, Wed. Jan 20
Premier League Position: Manchester United 1st, 37 pts Fulham FC 18th, 12 pts
Premier League Form Guide: Manchester United DWWWD Fulham FC LDDDD
“Next time we play them here, for example, after this experience we feel we need to impose ourselves more on the game.
“We need to get hold of the ball a little bit more and take a few more… not risks, but we know we can do better. I know we can do better, and that’s a good feeling to have, maybe once in a while you will make a mistake but we have to keep trying to do the right things.”
Team News for Both Sides
For United, defenders Marcos Rojo (calf) and Phil Jones (knee) remain out as long term injury absentees. Left back Brandon Williams (knock) is out as well. All are fringe players who are outside the first team picture.
Additionally, Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are all one booking away from getting hit with a ban.
For Fulham, fullback and USA international Antonee Robinson is suspended, having get red carded for his flying tackle on Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta on Saturday.
The Cottagers leading scorer, Bobby Decordova-Reid, is also banned after having been booked for the fifth time in the loss to the Blues.
Meanwhile Aleksandar Mitrovic could recover from injury in time to play in this one while long term injury absentees Tom Cairney and Mario Lemina remain a doubt for this clash.
Prediction: Manchester United 2, Fulham 0
United haven’t lost away, in the league, since last February. I don’t expect that to change in midweek, and a draw or better means United will tie the club record for an undefeated league away stretch.
