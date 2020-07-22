Man United News and Notes: Williams, Greenwood, Pogba

July 22, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Manchester United didn’t get the result they wanted at home tonight against West Ham, but they didn’t suffer a disaster either. The Red Devils and Hammers split the points at Old Trafford as they battled to a 1-1 draw. The tie, coupled with Chelsea currently in a deep hole at Liverpool, means United will almost certainly head into Championship Sunday third in the table.

Then it’s up to them to secure Champions League football for next season as a draw or win at Leicester City will get them in. Tonight was far from United’s best outing of the season, as several key players has subpar performances.

Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba were poor while Bruno Fernandes was substandard. However, left back Brandon Williams really stood out, in a bad way, for the second straight match. United REALLY need Luke Shaw to get fit for the season finale this weekend. As such the 19-year-old found himself trending on Twitter and not for the right reasons.

Here are some of the more memorable tweets that we saw about him.  Please remember, he’s still young and there is potential for him yet.

One guy who isn’t 19, for a couple months yet, but is realizing his potential right now is Mason Greenwood. In providing the equalizer/only goal for United tonight he scored his 17th of the season and 10th in the Premier League.

The 17 is the most for any teenager at the club in a single season. He’s also the first player since 1997/98 to score 10+ goals in the Premier League. Here are more statistics for United’s man of the match, who was making his 50th appearance on Wednesday.

As for Pogba, well he was responsible for the first goal of the game/West Ham’s only scoring strike when he committed a hand ball on a Declan Rice free kick.

VAR confirmed the ruling and Michail Antonio converted from the spot to put the Irons up 1-0 at halftime. He also had a good laugh about it.

We’ll be back tomorrow with United-Leicester preview material.

