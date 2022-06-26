Why Manchester United Have Not Signed Anyone In Their Transfer Window Yet

We’re well into the transfer window, and Manchester United still have not actually signed anyone, nor sold any of their players. Other teams like Liverpool have completed some signings very early on and are therefore ready to continue the season with no more alterations to business. With United being one of the many squads that have yet to choose and select to strengthen their team, the glacial pace from Manchester United, comes from back operations and mixed opinions. With no Champions League football on offer for the team, the pull in their market is pretty restricted in comparison to other teams.
Chief Executive Richard Arnold is believed to be working around the clock with hopes of manifesting some deals for the groundwork of the team. While sources do say that United do have a plan that they wish not to be deviated from, it is understandable why there is pressure on the team now to try and conclude transfer business before it becomes too late. United will be leaving for their pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia within the next two weeks, so finishing up the administrative ends is vital for smooth go-ahead moving forward.
United have become compared with other teams such as Manchester City and Liverpool lately, especially being that these teams have recruited players who would have been quite the catch for the team’s attack moving forward. Liverpool did act fast by signing Darwin Nunez to their team, despite the goal always being Bane from Bayern Munich.
While United did have a mutual agreement for Erling Haaland, this would have been too high a price for the team, therefore making him a better pairing from the likes of City or Real Madrid. More developments on this however have not been confirmed, and as of now, everything is hearsay.
The standout signings being made by United’s competition have left United with just under two weeks to finish their signings before the preseason commitments begin. With a 12-week window, it is very understandable how United may not commence and move forward with the signings they had hoped for, and maybe will only manage to undergo one or two moves forward, if lucky enough to do so. Deals such as these are usually for a long term goal and need to strategically fit in with the future season’s plan of action from a football strategy perspective.
It is very understandable how this could put Manchester United off from spending any of their player budgets if they cannot seem to find the right fit for them. United do not want to be panicked by the noise and push of the fans, especially with the current apparent inactivity from United.
With United being accused of overpaying for players in the past, every move now is prone to criticism, in a very sensitive time. United do believe that they should have signed Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona within the early stages of the transfer season, however Barcelona did ask for a price that United were not willing to submit to.
Negotiations in the past have been a top criticism for the team and moving easy with minimal haste has been a new wave of action for the future.
Arnold did admit that he ‘burned through the budgets’ at an atrocious rate, and current budgets need to be spent more wisely moving forward. With some of United’s team members outstaying their welcome, Arnold is being pressured into minimising long contracts that equate to dead weight in the team.
