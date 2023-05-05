For Manchester United, a fixture against West Ham is coming at exactly the right time. The Hammers are a side that they continue to dominate, certainly in the 2010s and 2020s, and they badly need a win right now.

With fifth place Liverpool are on a torrid pace right now, and United having taken just four points from the last three league fixtures, the door is now slightly becoming ajar for a battle to finish in the top four.

Manchester United at West Ham FYIs

Kickoff: Sun May 7, 7pm, London Stadium

Team News: West Ham Man United

Starting XI Prediction: West Ham Man United

PL Form: West Ham LLLWD Man United LWDWW

PL Standings: West Ham 15th 34 pts Man United 4th 63 pts

Google Result Probability: West Ham 29% Draw 26% Man United 45%

Last night’s loss at Brighton was devastating, but manager Erik ten Hag backs his boys to rebound strong.

“We have every time in the season, when we had a defeat then we bounced back,” Ten Hag said at his weekly news conference on Friday. “I count on my team, we have to do it again. There is no time to stay in this, in one hour we move onto the game against West Ham.

“Prepare them and make a good plan. The players have to take responsibility and I count on them and they can do that.”

Ten Hag also said at his news conference today that we should see the same squad, more or less, on Sunday that we saw last night. So with that in mind, we expect the first in east London to look pretty similar to the starting XI that took to the pitch at Brighton.

Man United Starting XI Prediction at West Ham

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Eriksen, Casemiro, Fernandes; Antony, Martial, Rashford

