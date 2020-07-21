Manchester United vs West Ham United Starting XI Predictions

When Manchester United host West Ham United tomorrow night one of the top storylines pertains to who will be in between the sticks for the home side. David de Gea, just one clean sheet away from setting a new club record for the Premier League era is under heavy fire after an absolutely abysmal performance against Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinal defeat.
Lots of fans were calling on MUFC to recall Dean Henderson from his loan spell at Sheffield United and make him the #1 for next season. The #2, Sergio Romero, has been the cup competition keeper this season, so it was a change of pace to see him get a start in the FA Cup this past weekend.
Did that throw the Spaniard off? Will Romero get the call tomorrow night? What about Sunday in the critical match at Leicester? With UCL qualification on the line, now is definitely not the time to have these kinds of questions.
Starting XI Predictions
West Ham United (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Johnson, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Noble; Bowen, Soucek, Fornals; Antonio
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial
Manchester United vs West Ham United FYIs
Kickoff: Wed July 22, 6pm, Old Trafford
Key Stat: West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over United since 2006-07. They won September’s reverse fixture 2-0.
Streaking: United are unbeaten in their past 12 Premier League fixtures (W8, D4)
Position: United 62 points, 5th West Ham 37 points, 16th
Prediction United 2, West Ham 0
With safety almost clinched, the Hammers have less to play for here, so United should easily be able to get past their old friend David Moyes.
