Man United Draw West Ham in FA Cup Fifth Round

Are you ready for another edition of the David Moyes Cup? Yes, Manchester United and West Ham United will renew their rivalry once again, this time in the FA Cup fifth round.

The draws were released earlier tonight, and United will play West Ham in a cup game for the third successive season. United will welcome the Hammers into Old Trafford towards the end of next month.

The Hammers won there, 1-0, in last season’s Carabao Cup, but they lost by the same score in the FA Cup fifth round the previous term.

Here is the rest of the draw below.

FA Cup Fifth Round Draw in Full

Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town

Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

Stoke City v Brighton

Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham

Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United

Bristol City v Manchester City

Manchester United v West Ham United

Ipswich Town or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

These ties will take place in the week that commences on Monday February 27. The prize fund payment for clubs that win their fifth-round tie is £225,000.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s result, it’s confirmed that @ManUtd will meet @WestHam in the #EmiratesFACup fifth round ? pic.twitter.com/hJ7ddNAddy — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 30, 2023

United have been very dominant in the David Moyes Cup lately, at least in the Premier League. They have won the last five against WHU and are undefeated in eight of the last nine against in the Irons in the league.

Moyes, the Chosen One to replace Sir Alex Ferguson in 2014, but sacked after just ten months on the job, is excited about the opportunity to face his former club once again.

“I’m really looking forward to the game. I think it’s a really good game for us at West Ham,” Moyes said.

“I think maybe at the moment that’s the game we need because I think we’ve got players who want to play on the big stage and players who can play on the big stage.

