Man United Transfer Talk: Werner, Sancho, Havertz

Manchester United will recommence their season with an away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night of June 19. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of transfer talk items to cover and analyze.
So let’s take a look at what the Manchester United related rumor mill is talking about in cyberspace on this Sunday. For our MUFC restarted season preview and best potential starting XI go here. For today’s MUFC news and notes segment, go here.
This edition of the transfer talk is all about the big name, high priced forwards that are wanted by all the giant clubs this summer.
It appears the dominoes are starting to fall, and the pieces to the puzzle coming into place now in this regard. It begins with Chelsea getting the summer transfer window started, by closing in on RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner.
Now they’re turning their attention towards Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.
ESPN, like everybody else, has a story on Chelsea interest in Havertz, and they claim this pursuit means the end of their attempting to sign Jadon Sancho. According to ESPN FC, Chelsea believe that Havertz, despite his high price tag, which could be in the £80 millions, would still be cheaper than Sancho, who could command up to £120m.
Chelsea are looking to add Havertz to the fold alongside Hakim Ziyech, and Werner (once that’s finally made official) in what would truly be a blockbuster summer transfer window for them.
The report goes on to say that Chelsea believes that Sancho will instead sign with Manchester United, meaning Stamford Bridge will now drop out of the running. So it would work out then with United getting their top target in Sancho, but why couldn’t they acquire Werner?
Sky Germany claim that United actually submitted a bid for the German international before Chelsea made their offer. The proposal from southwest London is thought to be worth
“£200,000-a-week and bettered the salary offer that Manchester United made, leading Werner to opt for Stamford Bridge,” claims Metro.
The article also mentions how Liverpool, considered the front-runner for Werner all along, pulled out because they don’t want to spend so freely this summer and aren’t interested in meeting Werner’s salary demands/Leipzig’s price.
For more on Havertz, and all the teams pursuing him go here.
