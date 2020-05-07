Manchester United Transfer Talk: Werner, Lozano, Herrera

With the exception of Belarus, global football is currently suspended. There is talk of the Premier League eying a potential mid-June return, and with that in mind, a possible return to team training in the next couple of weeks. Right now, there are just more questions than answers with Project Restart.
The English top flight just doesn’t seem to have the same coherence and direction as the leading leagues in Germany, Spain and Italy right now. Today it was just announced that the German Bundesliga will return in the later half of this month.
The good news is that United have reportedly called their foreign players back home, in the belief that training will restart soon.
For today’s MUFC News and Notes Round-Up go here.
Speaking of the Bundesliga, we begin today with a German international and RB Leipzig star, striker Timo Werner. Much has been written about his future this spring, with Liverpool widely believed to be in pole position to acquire him.
However, reports indicate that Anfield are dragging their feet on this, asking Leipzig for more time, and that’s allowed others to now swoop in and be potential disruptors. Those others are Manchester United and Chelsea FC.
Elsewhere, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano has certainly drawn plenty of comparisons to Javier “Chicharito”Hernandez during his brief career, and that will certainly escalate if the next narrative comes to fruition.
According to Corriere dello Sport, United brass are interested in more than just his on-the-pitch abilities.
They also believe in his marketing value off the pitch, because of his countryman Chicharito.
In his heyday, Hernandez was a cult hero at Old Trafford, and perhaps they believe history could repeat itself. They’re even willing to pay Napoli more than what they paid PSV Eindhoven for him last summer. This despite the fact that he’s only scored three goals this season, and seen his playing time diminish.
Finally, Ander Herrera had a nice spell at United, even wining the club’s Player of the Year award once, and he wanted to stick around a little longer.
The Basque country native lifted the lid a little bit about how he didn’t see eye to eye with the United board, and they let him go on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.
“When I look back a year ago, my intention was not to leave Manchester United,” Herrera told ESPN.
“I had some different opinions with the board but I respect them. I respect them a lot. They do things for Manchester United and I disagree with the people who say they don’t.”
“They really suffer when things don’t go well and they really fight to bring Manchester United back.”
“I disagreed with some of the decisions they made but this happens in football. In happens in every company.”
“Apart from that, I respect them. I had a great relationship with Ed Woodward and with the owners when they came so I have nothing to complain about with them.”
