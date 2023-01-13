The Wout Weghorst era is set to begin at Manchester United. Turkish club Besiktas have officially announced the termination of their loan deal with Burnley for the striker.

Weghorst will now go out on loan at Old Trafford (who will be releasing their official announcement shortly) until the end of the season. He will not, however, be available for the Manchester Derby tomorrow. He wasn’t/won’t be registered in time.

Official. Besiktas confirm termination of the contract for Wout Weghorst as they will receive €2.825,000 from Manchester United. ? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/hRbNr2xckg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2023

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Jan 14, 12:30pm, Old Trafford

Starting XI Predictions: United City

Team News: United (early team news) City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: United 22% City 54% Draw 24%

Table Position: United 4th, 35 pts City 2nd, 39 pts

PL Form Guide: United WWWWL City WDWLW

Lots of mixed opinion out there on whether or not Weghorst was a good pick-up. While no, this announcement doesn’t exactly knock your socks off by any means. It kind of it what it is- a January transfer window transaction, in the purest sense. Or at least according to the word of gospel in the book of Sir Alex Ferguson.

You know how much Fergie didn’t really care for the January window, a time when all you really do is paper over cracks, not fix the foundation or anything. Weghorst is fine as a stop gap solution, and that is exactly what he is.

United have a shortage of options in the final third right now, which brings us to the other United team news items for this match.

Anthony Martial is a doubt for the derby after having missed training all week, before finally returning today.

“It is a small thing in his leg, so it will be better tomorrow or he will be available for Wednesday,” Ten Hag said of the Frenchman.

“We have won a lot of games without Anthony Martial.”

And then finally, sparingly used midfielder Donny van de Beek, a high-priced Dutchman who just hasn’t been able to find his niche at Old Trafford, is out injured for the rest of the season.

“On the long term it is looking really good, he will be back for the start of pre-season,” Ten Hag said of the midfield man who cost the club £35 million.

“The rest of the season he is out.

“I think everyone’s thoughts are with him. It is terrible when you are in a season and you get a bad tackle, a bad injury. It is always really disappointing and thoughts, feelings are with the player, you express that, our group did that really well and we are now happy his knee in the long term is good.

“In the same moments, mixed feelings. Disappointment he is out of this season.

“The players are feeling we are building something good and we want to be part of it and everyone wants to be part of it.”

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

