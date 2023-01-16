Manchester United are true 2022/23 Premier League title contenders. Yes, you read that correctly. The Erik ten Hag reclamation project is moving along nicely, having picked up a lot of steam, thanks to the jettisoning of Cristiano Ronaldo. AS was evident, back in the summer preseason, once that albatross was dismissed, United were ready to forge ahead, and move up the table.

Having spent most of the early season in mid-table, around the lower part of the first page of the standings, United are now ready to assume second place, should they win at Crystal Palace at Wednesday night.

Manchester United at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Wednesday Jan 18, 8pm, Selhurst Park

Premier League Form Guide: Man United WWWWW Crystal Palace LLWLL

Premier League Position: Man United 4th, 38 pts Crystal Palace 12th, 22 pts

Google Result Probability: Man United 53% Crystal Palace 25% Draw 22%

Man United Team News

It looks like this match could mark the United debut for Wout Weghorst, the January transfer window signing at the striker position. As he comes into the team, Anthony Martial looks to be unavailable. He was an injury doubt for the Manchester Derby, but he did play. However, his featuring led to just yet another re-injuring.

‘After half-time, we had to sub Martial,’ said Ten Hag. ‘He had some complaints, and the game changed.’ Marcus Rashford, who is in as red hot form as anyone in football right now, suffered a hip problem in that match, but continued on through it all.

Ten Hag spoke about Rashford’s playing through the pain: “Players have to be resilient. You get kicked in a game. It happened and it hurts but you have to keep going. You have to do it to get the right result and performance. Deal with the painful moment or even if it stays painful the game will go on.

“That’s what he did today and he was rewarded for it. In top football, you have to suffer and sacrifice to get the right result and win something.”

Elsewhere, Diogo Dalot continues recovery from his thigh/hamstring injury, and won’t be risked here.

