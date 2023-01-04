It’s quite interesting that Manchester United and Everton are set to face each other this Friday, given a major storyline that currently surrounds both clubs.

According to various reports, Everton manager Frank Lampard is in serious danger of getting the sack, and if the sword does fall on him, it is Wayne Rooney who is pegged as the favorite to replace him.

Manchester United vs Everton (FA Cup 3rd Round) FYIs

Kickoff: Fri Jan 6, 8pm, Old Trafford

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Series History: Man United wins 91, Draws 47, Everton wins 71

Odds: United win 11/25, Draw 16/5, Everton win 6/1

The Manchester Evening News has more on this narrative. Wayne Rooney, the all-time leading scorer in both Manchester United and England history, started his senior team career at Everton, where he scored 15 goals in 67 appearances from 2002-04.

He then went on to United, where he was a star for 13 seasons.

In 2017, he returned to Everton where he scored 10 times in 31 appearances. Currently managing DC United in Major League Soccer, where played for one season at a dominant level late in his career, he is considered a rising star among managers.

While his stint managing Derby County certainly had some problems, most of the issues leading to those setbacks were due to circumstances beyond his control there.

As for Lampard, he assumed control of the Toffees at the end of January, one year ago. Threatened with relegation most of last season, he guided them to a finish that kept them in the topflight for the 68th consecutive season.

However, they have been in dismal form as of late, and they currently sit just one point better than Nottingham Forest, the first team currently in the drop zone.

If Lampard doesn’t course correct soon, his days will surely be numbered.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories